UNHCR Brazil Newsletter August 2022 [EN/PT]

NHCR signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Statistical Office in Brazil (IBGE for its Portuguese acronym) to collect specific data on refugees and migrants as part of the 2022 census. UNHCR has assisted IBGE staff in conducting interviews in the shelters of Operation Welcome and disseminated information materials to the refugee communities, facilitating their understanding of what the 2022 Census is and its importance as part of their local integration in Brazil. Moreover, UNHCR promoted a series of training on protection guiding principles to ensure a culturally sensitive approach, especially in working with indigenous refugee populations. Demographic data, such as those collected in the census, are very valuable as they describe the well-being and living conditions of the population and guide the allocation of public resources and development of public policy nationwide.