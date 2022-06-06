UNHCR Brazil - Livelihoods Report - January - April 2022

Employability

Insertion of Refugees and Migrants in the Labor Market

In São Paulo (SP), the labor insertion program of Missão Paz, in partnership with UNHCR, promoted the hiring of 72 refugees and migrants. Of these, 36% are Venezuelans (21 men and 5 women), 25% Angolans (10 men and 8 women), 18% Afghans (13 men), 11% Haitians (5 men and 3 women) and 10% of other nationalities.

The beneficiaries of the project were hired by 27 employers, particularly in the service and trade areas.

In Manaus (AM), 12 Venezuelan refugees and migrants were hired in formal vacancies and another 56 were selected for temporary or informal work, with the support of Hermanitos and ADRA’s Reference Support Center for Refugees and Migrants (CARE), in partnership with UNHCR. In addition, 166 Venezuelans received guidance on the labor market in Brazil and preparation for selection processes, through individual and group sessions. 457 resumes were prepared and/or forwarded to job openings.

Socioeconomic inclusion

On 18 February, in Brasilia, UNHCR promoted a training session on socioeconomic inclusion of refugees for 8 employees from the Specialized Social Assistance Reference Center (CREAS) in the Federal District in preparation for the creation of a CREAS that will serve the local refugee and migrant population. The session was part of a 6-day capacity building covering refugee protection and socio-economic inclusion.

Promoting inclusion of LGBTIQ+ refugees

On 15 March, UNHCR held an online meeting with partners and other organizations within the Forum de Empresas e Direitos LGBTI+, an initiative to engage companies in the inclusion of LGBTIQ+ people.

The executive secretary of the Forum, Reinaldo Bulgarelli, spoke about the employability of these people and brought tips on how to support them. About 70 representatives of NGOs that serve LGBTIQ+ refugees and migrants as well as companies that are members of the Companies with Refugees Forum participated in the event.