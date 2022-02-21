UNHCR Brazil - Livelihoods and Interiorization Report - November/December 2021

The Federal Government’s Interiorization strategy implemented by Operation Welcome voluntarily relocates Venezuelan refugees and migrants from the states of Roraima and Amazonas to other cities in the country. UNHCR has supported the strategy since its launch. Find out more about our work on the following pages.

STORIES OF INTERIORIZATION

UHNCR and Aldeias Infantis in Rio de Janeiro have been working since 2018 receiving refugees and migrants from Venezuela in the Institutional modality of Interiorization. In December, eight women sheltered in Aldeias Infantis graduated from Tecendo Sonhos Project, an initiative of Instituto Aliança with SENAC (National Business Learning Service), where they participated in courses of tailoring-and-sewing and socioemotional skills. The refugee women reported that the course is the first step towards realizing their dreams, which has as itsits main goal to provide a dignified life for their family. Ana Guzman was one of the women relocated by the Institutional modality and that participated in this initiative in 2020. She was sheltered for 3 months with her family at Aldeias Infantis and left the reception and integration center trained and employed by the project.