UNHCR Brazil - Interiorization Report - March and April 2022

STORIES OF INTERIORIZATION

Catherine participated in the 6th edition of Empowering Refugees, which took place at the Rondon 5 Interiorization Center in 2021.

At the end of the course, she was approved to work as a kitchen officer by the project's partner company, Sodexo. In December 2021, together with her husband and three small children, Catharine was relocated to join the team that works at the group O Boticário's facilities. Upon arriving in São José dos Pinhais, she was sheltered by Casa Santa Dulce dos Pobres, managed by Caritas Paraná in partnership with UNHCR, in order to adapt and integrate with the city during the first month.