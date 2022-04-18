UNHCR Brazil - Interiorization Report - January and February 2022 [EN/PT]

STORIES OF INTERIORIZATION

Risett arrived in Brazil in 2018 with her family and was received at Rondon 03, an emergency shelter provided as part of Operação Acolhida ('Operation Welcome'), funded by UNHCR in contribution to the work of the Ministry of Citizenship.

In 2021, she had the opportunity to participate in the 6th edition of Empowering Refugees Women, an initiative from UNHCR, the Global Compact and UN Women that seeks to empower Venezuelan women living in emergency shelters in Boa Vista in order to enable their hiring by the project's partner companies.

After completing training, Risett was interviewed and hired by the company CVCin October 2021 she was interiorized to São Paulo through means of the Employment-based modality along with her husband and two children.

Once she reached the city, she was welcomed at Casa Madre Assunta, a reception and integration center partnered with UNHCR and also received support in finding housing through AVSI Brazil's Acolhidos Por Meio do Trabalho ('Welcomed Through Work') project. Since then, Risett has been working at CVC's concept store on Avenida Paulista.