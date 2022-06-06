UNHCR Brazil – Activity Report Sao Paulo – Jan-Apr 2022

UNHCR SUPPORTS THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE MUNICIPAL INTERSECTORAL COMMITTEE ON POLICIES OF ASSISTANCE FOR REFUGEES, IMMIGRANTS, AND STATELESS PERSONS OF RIO DE JANEIRO (COMPARM-RIO)

The UNHCR Office in São Paulo met with Mayor Eduardo Paes, in February, to deepen the cooperation between UNHCR and the City of Rio de Janeiro. On that occasion, the mayor signed the decree that formalized the creation of the Municipal Intersectoral Committee on Policies of Assistance for Refugees, Immigrants, and Stateless Persons of Rio de Janeiro (COMPARM-Rio). The initiative aims to defend and promote the human rights of these people and the elaboration and implementation of municipal public policies of this population.

CREATION OF THE NATIONAL FORUM OF STATE COUNCILS AND COMMITTEES FOR REFUGEES AND MIGRANTS

In March, under the leadership of the Committee for the Attention to Migrants,

Refugees, Stateless Persons and Victims of Trafficking in Persons of Rio Grande do Sul (COMIRAT-RS), the first National Meeting of State Councils and Committees for Refugees and Migrants was held. With technical and mobilizing support from UNHCR, the meeting was attended by representatives of 10 Brazilian states to create a national representative body for the attention of refugee and migrant populations, the National Forum. The Forum is a self-managed and horizontal space for mobilization, dialogue and articulation composed by the State Councils and Committees that deal with the themes of refugee and migration in the country. Further details at acnur.org.br/politicas-publicas