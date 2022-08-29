UNHCR Brazil – Activity Report Belém – Jan-Jun 2022 [EN/PT]

Highlighted Actions

COURSE IN INTERPRETATION FOR INDIGENOUS WARAO PEOPLE

In March, UNHCR started the training course for 9 Warao interpreters, a pilot project developed and executed in partnership with the University of Brasília (UnB) and the Federal University of Paraíba (UFPB). The initiative seeks to train members of the Warao community in community interpretation techniques as well as in linguistic and cultural mediation to provide support to social workers while providing services to indigenous Warao people who do not speak Portuguese.

Such support will be offered through a mobile app that is being developed by UnB, with contributions from UNHCR and the assistance network of the municipalities of Belém and Ananindeua, scheduled for release in August of this year. This project places the Pará social assistance network at the forefront of social inclusion processes for refugees and migrants.

Pará approves Law establishing state policy for migrants, refugees and stateless people

On 21 June, in the context of the celebrations for the World Refugee Day, the Legislative Assembly of Pará (ALEPA) unanimously approved the Bill that establishes the state policy for migrants, refugees and stateless people and provides for its objectives, principles, guidelines and priority actions. UNHCR provided technical assistance for the discussion of the bill during the public hearing and, in partnership with the IEB, promoted a meeting to discuss the project with indigenous Warao people who had their comments inserted into the final text approved by ALEPA. On 12 July, the law was sanctioned by the Government of the state of Pará.

DPE’s performance to promote safe housing for indigenous refugees receives award from Pará School of Public Defenders

The Housing Center of the Public Defender’s Office of Pará began to act in defense of housing and land regularization with the Venezuelan refugee communities of the Warao ethnic group in the District of Outeiro, in Belém. In April, the Public Defender’s Office of the State of Pará (DPE-PA) instructed a request for Urban Land Regularization of Social Interest (Reurb) to the Municipality of Belém with the intention of seeking titles for the property purchased by a group of refugee families in the region, thus promoting effective access to the right to safe, dignified and culturally sensitive housing. This was made possible by UNHCR, which mediated contact between the DPE and the community and accompanied the entity on field visits. In May, the Center was awarded first place for its work in the contest held by the Pará School of Public Defenders as the best institutional initiative.