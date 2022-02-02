UNHCR Americas Operational Update, January 2022

Situational Highlights

Violence and climate hazards affect refugees, asylum-seekers, displaced individuals and host communities across the region. In Brazil, flooding affected more than 430,800 people in Bahía, where 1,500 refugees and migrants live – most of them Venezuelans – and displaced around 35,000 according to authorities. Meanwhile, in Guatemala, 2,900 families were affected by heavy rains and flooding in the city of Puerto Barrios, in the northeast of the country. Mixed movements of people continue through the region. Between 14 and 15 January, some 1,600, mostly Hondurans and Nicaraguans, left Honduras towards Guatemala. Around 1,000 of them left in small groups, blending in with the regular movements in the area. According to Guatemalan authorities, over 400 people were returned to Honduras. People continue to move from Venezuela towards other countries in the region like Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. As of January 2022, there were over 6 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants across the globe – 85% of them in the Americas. Tensions in the Venezuelan border with Colombia are likely to cause further displace-ment on both sides of the border, according to OCHA and the GIFMM.COVID-19 cases in the Americas saw a sharp increase in January due to the Omicron variant, whcih is now the predominant strain in the region, according to PAHO. As a result, some of the restrictive measures at borders continue to be in place to try to curb the rapid spread of this variant. Around 60 per cent of the population in Latin America and the Caribbean have been fully vaccina-ted with two doses, and several countries in the Americas, such as Argentina, Brazil and Canada, have already reached 70% vaccination levels. In general, refugees, asylum-seekers and the displaced population are included in national vaccination plans. In Peru, 54% of the Venezuelan population eligible for the vaccines had received a first dose and 38% a second dose according to the government. UNHCR’s response in the AmericasUNHCR’s response in the AmericasIn 2021, UNHCR adopted a two-fold strategy in the Americas, aimed at providing immediate assistance to cover the basic needs and protection, as well as promoting mid- to long-term solutions with a focus on regularization and inclusion. UNHCR successfully advocated for the inclusion of people of concern in national plans, particularly amid the coronavirus pandemic. This approach allowed UNHCR to support 187,900 people with health consultations and half a million people benefitted from improved hygiene conditions. Refugees, asylum-seekers and those on the move are amongst the most vulnerable populations and were disproportionally impacted by the pandemic. To support them, UNHCR provided cash grants and vouchers to support them and help lessen the socioeconomic impact of the pandemic.