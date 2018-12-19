19 Dec 2018

TSF expands its calling operations for Venezuelan refugees in Brazil

An estimated 2,3 million people have left Venezuela since 2015 due to the difficult social, economic and political situation in their country. Brazil has been particularly affected by this migration crisis with 500 people currently entering the country each day. To address this challenge and building on the success of its intervention started in the country in April this year in partnership with the UN agency for refugees (UNHCR), Télécoms Sans Frontières (TSF) expands its Humanitarian Calling Operations to the new Reference Center in Manaus, capital of the Amazonas state in the Nord of the country.
In November, TSF had already expanded its activities to two new shelters in Boa Vista: the Rondon III (new shelter with a capacity for 1,000 people) and the Rodoviaria (strategic location where the majority of the migrant population arrive when they first enter the city).

Since the beginning of the project, 450 calling operations have allowed 189,000 people to remain in contact with their relatives. An average of 500 calls and 2,960 minutes of calls per day shows the importance of TSF’s assistance to the local population.

This new centre in Manaus, adds up to a total of 18 centres opened by TSF in Brazil at the benefit of Venezuelan refugees: it is the second permanent center, with that of Boa Vista, where the calling operations are conducted every day. In parallel, thanks to our special mobile teams, composed of TSF local staff, calling operations are also ensured on a rotational basis several days per week in the 16 remaining centers (14 in Boa Vista and 2 in Pacaraima).

