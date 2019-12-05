Support Spaces Interagency Mission Report: Brazil - April 2019

INTRODUCTION

Protection background

Refugees and migrants face a range of protection risks exacerbated for people on the move, particularly for groups or persons in more vulnerable situations such as children, women, LGBTI, people with serious medical conditions or indigenous people, among others. As presented in the 2018 Support Spaces mission report, the myriad of protection risks to which Venezuelans are exposed includes, but is not limited to trafficking, survival sex, extortion, exploitation and discrimination while in transit or residing in different countries in the region. The closure of official borders at the Venezuelan side, which lasted from February 23 to May 10, aggravated this situation as it compelled people to enter through irregular crossings.Some have had to pay border officials and irregular groups (i.e. colectivos) at the Venezuelan side to be allowed to cross while others have had their belongings confiscated and received threats. These dynamics situation have also affected refugees and migrants who continue to arrive to Brazil requesting protection, assistance and support to respond to their urgent needs and those of their families. According to the official government data, the total number of refugees and migrants in Brazil has reached123,664 to date.

The support of the Federal Government has been key in providing protection and the delivery of assistance to Venezuelans in Brazil. Programs like Operação Acolhida, implemented in partnership between the federal and local authorities, the Brazilian Armed Forces, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), United Nations Agencies, faith-based organizations, civil society actors, among others, provide responses to the urgent needs of many Venezuelans arriving in the country, including legal documentation, emergency shelter, access to rights and services and possibilities of integration. This model,now confirmed it will continue to operate at least until March 2020, serves as a good practice for the emergency response to be replicated in the region. Although the situation of refugees and migrants is still very challenging at the northern border zone and other parts of the country where they are settling-in, access to basic services and recognition of their rights is prioritized. Despite the many efforts and response in place, there are still many limitations in terms of funding, available resources and capacities of state institutions and humanitarian actors, added to the continuous arrivals and growing needs of Venezuelans. A concrete example is the situation of people living on the streets, which continues to exist in Boa Vista and Manaus despite the many efforts to open and maintain shelters and provide safe accommodation.

The emerging needs of refugees and migrants arriving to Brazil, their prolonged stay in the country with more challenging prospects of integration, along with other factors, increases sentiments of xenophobia and discrimination by the host community.