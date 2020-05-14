Support to indigenous people from Venezuela and host communities in Brazil

CONTEXT OF THE VENEZUELAN FLOW

Indigenous People from Venezuelans started coming to Brazil in recent years, due to the difficult situation they face in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, they initially arrived through the border area of Pacaraima in Roriama state. However, Warao Venezualan indigenous communities are now living in all of the five regions in Brazil, with larger groups based in the Northern states of Amazonas, Pará and Roraima. The Response for Venezuelans (R4V) platform lead by IOM and UNHCR estimates that more than 4,600 Venezuelan indigenous people are presently living in Brazil. It is projected this number can exceed 6,000 by the end of 2020. IOM has been actively working in partnership with the Federal and local governments, civil society organizations and other UN agencies to support indigenous migrants and refugees and their host communities since 2017.