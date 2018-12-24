24 Dec 2018

'The strain is too much': Venezuelan exodus has Brazil at breaking point

As Brazil threatens to quit the new UN migration pact, its border-town shelters are bursting at the seams, with hundreds more arriving each day

A short distance from the Venezuelan border, Venessa Márquez and Jesús Andrade sit in the fading light, surrounded by their possessions and waiting to hear if they’ll be given a bed at the nearby shelter – or spend their first night in Brazil sleeping on the street.

