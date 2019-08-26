26 Aug 2019

South America - Amazon fires (DG ECHO, Brazilian Red Cross, Brazil Space Agency, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Aug 2019 View Original

  • Fires have been affecting the Amazon rainforest basin since mid-August. Media report an increase in their number compared to previous years, particularly in Amazonas and Rodonia States. Parts of Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay and Argentina are also affected.

  • Data from Brazil's Space Agency indicate more than 75,000 active fires, an increase of more than 80% from 2018). According to the Brazilian Red Cross, 10 municipalities are affected but no deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

  • Deforestation in the Amazon basin from logging, burning, clearing or other means has been an issue of international concern for many years, since the Amazon rainforest is both a major source of oxygen production, a carbon sink as wel as home to indigenous communities.

  • The European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated by Germany and 3 maps have been produced showing the extent of the damage caused by the fires.

