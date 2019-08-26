South America - Amazon fires (DG ECHO, Brazilian Red Cross, Brazil Space Agency, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2019)

Fires have been affecting the Amazon rainforest basin since mid-August. Media report an increase in their number compared to previous years, particularly in Amazonas and Rodonia States. Parts of Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay and Argentina are also affected.

Data from Brazil's Space Agency indicate more than 75,000 active fires, an increase of more than 80% from 2018). According to the Brazilian Red Cross, 10 municipalities are affected but no deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

Deforestation in the Amazon basin from logging, burning, clearing or other means has been an issue of international concern for many years, since the Amazon rainforest is both a major source of oxygen production, a carbon sink as wel as home to indigenous communities.