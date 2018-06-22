Socioeconomic and Labor Profile of Venezuelans in Brazil, January 2018

OVERVIEW

In 2016 and 2017 Brazil has witnessed a sharp increase in the number of asylum applications submitted by Venezuelan nationals. By November 2017, according the official statistics, there were 20,137 Venezuelan asylum seekers in Brazil. Considering the evolving situation in Venezuela, the number of persons fleeing the deteriorating situation in Venezuela is likely to keep rising.

To ensure proper planning by UNHCR, its partners and by public authorities, and to obtain reliable and quality data on the profile of Venezuelans nationals in Brazil, UNHCR, in partnership with the Brazilian Ministry of Labor, supported local research institutions affiliated to the Sergio Vieira de Mello Academic Consortium (SVMAC) to conduct a wide statistical and qualitative assessment on the socioeconomic and labor profile of this population.

RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

→ To generate quantitative and qualitative data to inform the formulation and implementation of specific policies by relevant stakeholders, in accordance with the needs and profile of the Venezuelan population in Brazil.

→ To identify the living conditions of non-indigenous Venezuelans living in the city of Boa Vista and assess the willing to participate in relocation programs with the support of the Brazilian authorities.