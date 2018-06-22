22 Jun 2018

Socioeconomic and Labor Profile of Venezuelans in Brazil, January 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (836.79 KB)

OVERVIEW

In 2016 and 2017 Brazil has witnessed a sharp increase in the number of asylum applications submitted by Venezuelan nationals. By November 2017, according the official statistics, there were 20,137 Venezuelan asylum seekers in Brazil. Considering the evolving situation in Venezuela, the number of persons fleeing the deteriorating situation in Venezuela is likely to keep rising.

To ensure proper planning by UNHCR, its partners and by public authorities, and to obtain reliable and quality data on the profile of Venezuelans nationals in Brazil, UNHCR, in partnership with the Brazilian Ministry of Labor, supported local research institutions affiliated to the Sergio Vieira de Mello Academic Consortium (SVMAC) to conduct a wide statistical and qualitative assessment on the socioeconomic and labor profile of this population.

RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

→ To generate quantitative and qualitative data to inform the formulation and implementation of specific policies by relevant stakeholders, in accordance with the needs and profile of the Venezuelan population in Brazil.

→ To identify the living conditions of non-indigenous Venezuelans living in the city of Boa Vista and assess the willing to participate in relocation programs with the support of the Brazilian authorities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.