Situation Overview V: Venezuelan asylum seekers and migrants living outside of shelters, Manaus city (November 2018) [EN/PT]

BACKGROUND

Since early 2015, around 3 million Venezuelans have left their country due to ongoing social, economic and political turmoil. Of those, officials estimate that approximately 117,000 Venezuelan asylum seekers and migrants are currently in Brazil. Amazonas is the region with the third highest rate of asylum requests with the Federal Police, following behind the states of Roraima and São Paulo.In the first half of 2018, the number of requests for asylum exceeded the total number that was issued in 2017. Furthermore, Manaus city, the capital of Amazonas state, has received 15% of all Venezuelan migrants and asylum seekers that participated in the voluntary relocation programme, known locally as the interiorization programme. As additional Venezuelans continue to arrive in Manaus, there is an ongoing need for detailed information about migrants and asylum seekers living outside of the 14 shelters managed by humanitarian actors in the city.

REACH, in support of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other partners, conducted regular area-based assessments of settlements in Brazil with high rates of migration in order to provide evidence-based information for humanitarian planning and response. This report presents the results of the first round of assessments conducted in Manaus, and aims to provide an update on the vulnerabilities and priority needs of affected populations.

KEY FINDINGS

• Similar to other cities assessed by REACH, Boa Vista and Pacaraima, in Manaus Venezuelans alsoreported difficulties to access sustainable livelihoods, with the greater majority working in the informalsector and in non-regular labour activities. In particular in Cidade Nova, Compensa, Alvorada and SaoJorge neighbourhoods, Venezuelans indicated scarce employment opportunities.

• Migrants and asylum seekers reportedly have access to educational and health facilities, althoughchallenges were noted, such as distance to facilities and lack of documentation.

• In FGDs carried out in Manaus, many vulnerable groups of Venezuelan indigenous people wereidentified, normally families under poor conditions and begging. Furthermore, in FGDs, more than a half of Venezuelan women reported risks of moral or sexual harassment and lack of adequate WASH infrastructure (for hygiene purposes) during displacement in Brazil.