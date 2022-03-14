Semiannual Report of UNHCR activities, Belém [EN/PT]

TRAINNING COURSE ON REFUGEE INDIGENOUS LEADERSHIP

In November UNHCR promoted the Training Course for Warao Indigenous Leaders, which took place in part-nership with the Instituto Internacional de Educação do Brasil - International Institute of Education of Brazil (IEB in the Portuguese acronym) and the Public Defender’s Office (DPU in the Portuguese acronym). At the first stage of the course, 25 indigenous persons discussed the normative instruments to protect indigenous refugees, including historical contextualization about indigenous peoples of Brazil and their processes of territorialization and displacement. In 2022 other meetings will be held to continue strengthening the capacities of Warao leaders, whether they are traditionally constituted, such as the Aidamos, or through the leading role played by women and young people in their communities. These trainings are part of UNHCR’s community-based protection and lasting solutions strategy, which supports displaced communities to achieve autonomy in their process of protection and local integration.