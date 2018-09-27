Roraima Site Profiling: Boa Vista and Pacaraima, Roraima State, Brazil, August 2018 [EN/PT]
Summary
Economic instability and civil unrest have led to the displacement of Venezuelans to neighbouring countries, with more than 50,000 currently living in Brazil. This profile provides an overview of conditions in Jardim Floresta site. Population figures reported are based on registration data provided by UNHCR. Additional information collected through key informant interviews (KIIs) with actors working on the site has been used to supplement findings.
Site overview
- # of individuals: 664
- # of households: 222
- Avg household size: 3
- Date opened: 21/03/2018
- Planned capacity: 594