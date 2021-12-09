RMRP 2022 Brazil

SITUATION

Brazil continues to receive and host a sizable refugee and migrant population from Venezuela: as of March 2021, 144,996 Venezuelans had been granted temporary residence, 79,133 were seeking asylum and 46,923 refugees were living in the country. While the border with Venezuela remains formally closed, in June 2021, the Brazilian Government eased entry restrictions and allowed for the regularization of Venezuelans in vulnerable situations, including those who had entered irregularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the number of Venezuelans in need of regularization exceeds the authorities’ processing capacity. In 2022, an average of 100 refugees and migrants are expected to enter Brazil via Pacaraima daily, due to further deterioration of the situation in Venezuela, reaching an estimated total of 335,000 in Brazil by end-2022.

Despite the shelters run by Operation Welcome (Operação Acolhida), supported by R4V partners in Roraima State, bordering Venezuela, an estimated 6,000 refugees and migrants live on the streets and in overcrowded spontaneous settlements, lacking access to adequate WASH services. A joint needs assessment (JNA) conducted in 2021 with refugees and migrants from Venezuelan in different locations of Brazil identified critical needs in shelter, health, education, food security and nutrition, among others: 30 per cent of refugees and migrants reported not knowing where they would be living the following month; 61 per cent of households had a member who required medical care, of which 31 per cent had difficulties accessing treatment in the last three months; 21 per cent of children were not attending school; and 64 per cent of households with children under 5 as well as pregnant and lactating women experienced food insecurity. Indigenous peoples are among the most vulnerable refugees and migrants from Venezuela, with additional challenges to access such basic goods and services.