Results from nutrition screening exercises among Venezuelan refugee and migrant children under 5 in Roraima - Brazil

Introduction

Since March 2018, UNICEF has conducted health and nutrition activities aiming at assisting refugees and migrants from Venezuela through the implementation of primary health care services (APS). The main UNICEF health and nutrition activities are focused on the North region of the country, Roraima, specifically in the municipalities of Boa Vista, Pacaraima, and Manaus, the ones receiving most refugees and migrants.

As part of its Nutrition activities, UNICEF, and implementing partner ADRA, conducts infant and young child feeding counselling to caregivers of children under 2, nutrition counselling and micronutrient supplementation in children under 5 and pregnant and lactating women, and screening exercises to identify children under 5 with acute malnutrition, and refer them to health care facilities for adequate care.