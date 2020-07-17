Área de proteção e cuidados (APC) WASH-fit COVID-19, July 2020

Date of assessment: 09/07/2020 Location: Area de Proteção e Cuidados (APC), Boa Vista, Brasil Type of facility: Primary health care facility Assessment conducted by: Delmo Vilela and Daiana Albino Pena in collaboration with APC management

General comments and implementation advice:

The APC is starting-up operations and has few people in attendance (25 beds). The site is large and widely set-up. In the near future, a capacity expansion from the current 1000 beds to up to 1500 beds is expected, but the actual usage is unsure. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the site is planned to be transformed into one or two shelters for migrants.

It is advised to monitor the number of patients closely. Once patient numbers increase significantly, the fecal sludge management has to be improved and on-site water storage capacity has to be increased. For now, from the awareness raising perspective, it is advised to install additional hand washing facilities (with soap and water available) to reduce distance to handwashing stations and to ensure drinking water availability by donating filters.

The APC management has joined the assessment exercise and has thus been made aware of existing standards and guidelines.