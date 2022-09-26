Protection and Assistance to the Afghan Population in Brazil, September 2022

On 3 September 2022, UNHCR marks the one-year anniversary of the publication of Interministerial Ordinance no. 24/2021, which establishes the temporary visa and residence permit for humanitarian reasons for Afghan nationals, stateless persons and persons affected by the situation in Afghanistan.The response to the humanitarian needs of these people in Brazil is the result of a collective effort of multiple counterparts: public authorities, civil society organizations, academia, the private sector and international organizations. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is part of this response and works in partnership with different stakeholders to ensure and strengthen access to information, rights and services