Post-Distribution Monitoring Non-Food Items: Venezuela Situation Response Brazil - Boa Vista and Pacaraima, October 2021

Introduction

Background

Following the onset of the crisis in Venezuela, refugees and migrants have been arriving in Brazil to seek protection, shelter, food, and medical care among other basic needs.

UNHGCR, in close collaboration with the Brazilian army, partners, and other humanitarian actors, continues to support the Government of Brazil in responding to refugee and migrant needs in Roraima state by ensuring, inter alia, that relief items are available and ready to be delivered to the most vulnerable individuals and families in a timely manner.

UNHCR provides household and personal assistance to People of Concern (PoC) residing in emergency shelters in Roraima state. Distributions of Non-Food Items (NFls) include female, male and family hygiene kits, house cleaning kits, bars of soap, diapers, buckets, jerrycans, mattresses, mosquito nets and plastic tarpaulin sheets. UNHCR partners in Boa Vista! usually conduct NFl distributions monthly.

The Global Distribution Tool (GDT) was introduced in September 2020 to speed up the recognition of beneficiaries at distribution points in the shelters using biometric data (fingerprints and iris scanning). GDT aligns distribution data with registration data on refugees and other persons of concern to UNHCR available from UNHCR registration and case management system, proGres v4. lt provides greater transparency in the distribution process since the beneficiary identity is accurately verified at the distribution point.

In September 2021, UNHCR delivered 5,713 family and individual hygiene kits, 1,592 bags, 2,579 family cleaning kits, 992 mattresses, 1,047 waterproof mattress covers, 1,936 packs of diapers, 385 jerrycans, 387 buckets and 129 solar lamps to support refugees and migrants sheltered in Roraima.

Objectives of the Post-Distribution Monitoring

UNHCR conducts the Post-Distribution Monitoring (PDM) as a mechanism to collect refugees” feedback on the quality, sufficiency, utilization, and effectiveness of the assistance items they receive.

The underlying principle behind the PDM exercise is linked to accountability as well as to the commitment to improve the quality and relevance of support provided, and related services.

Usually, the surveys that form the basis of the assessment are conducted soon after the distribution of relief items is completed, within maximum 2 weeks.

This report concerns the NFl distribution carried out in September 2021 in 14 shelters of Boa Vista and Pacaraima, in Roraima state. Findings from this report may be used in improving further upcoming distributions and the items provided.