Severe Weather

Brazil (Update)

On 6 April, the Brazil National Civil Defense (DCN per its acronym in Portuguese), provided an update on the pervasive flooding affecting the state of Rio de Janeiro since 3 April. To date there were 19 fatalities, 4 people are currently missing, 1,878 people are displaced from their houses and were relocated to the houses of neighbors, and 31,500 people have been affected. The report is available at DCN.