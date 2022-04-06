Natural Hazards Monitoring - 5 April 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Brazil (Update)

On 4 April, the Brazil National Civil Defense (DCN per its acronym in Spanish), provided an update to the situation of extensive flooding in Rio de Janeiro. There are now 18 confirmed deaths, 6 people are missing, 1,309 people were displaced from their homes and are temporarily being housed in the homes of unaffected community members. In total 30,800 people have been affected by the flooding. The report is available at: DCN.

Colombia (Update)

On 4 April, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish), reported that since the beginning of the 2022 rainy season on 15 March, 149 weather events were reported in 101 municipalities of 15 departments. The departments of Cundinamarca, Cauca, Antioquia, Huila, Nariño, and the Coffee Region have been the most affected. In total, 5,500 people were affected, 10 people died, and 14 people were injured. In addition, 22 houses, 21 aqueducts, and 12 sewage systems were destroyed, and 736 houses, 205 roads, 15 vehicular bridges, 2 pedestrian bridges were affected. The report is available at: UNGRD.

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Mexico

On 5 April, according to a media report, a landslide in Camino Verde caused by heavy rains has affected at least 351 houses and 1,500 people in the area. There remains a risk for continued landslides and the ground is instable in some areas. Residents of the area were urged to temporarily evacuate in case of additional landslides. The report is available at: El Imparcial.