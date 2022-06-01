Natural Hazards Monitoring - 31 May 2022

Severe Weather

Brazil

On 29 May, the Brazil Ministry of Regional Development reported heavy rains, floods, and landslides in the Northeast region of Brazil that has particularly impacted the city of Recife in the state of Pernambuco. According to a media report, the rains displaced 5,000 people from their houses, caused 93 deaths, and 26 people are missing. The landslides reportedly swept away several houses on the slopes of the mountains. Search and rescue efforts from the Army, the Civil Defense, the Fire Department, the Federal Police, and relief agencies are ongoing. The National Civil Defense issued more than 50 geo-hydrological alerts in Pernambuco and 22 alerts in the state of Alagoas due to the storms. In addition, the Ministry of Regional Development has R$1 billion in relief funds for humanitarian aid and restoration of essential services that were disrupted. The reports are available at Ministry of Regional Development and La Silla Rota.

Guatemala (Update)

On 28 May, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), reported that so far in the 2022 Rainy Season, 122 incidents related to the weather occurred affecting 216,671 people. In total, 451 houses were damaged of which 431 houses and 20 houses sustained moderate and severe damages; there are 33 houses at risk. Additionally, 37 highways and 3 bridges were affected. The report is available at CONRED.

Wildfire

United States of America (Update)

On 30 May, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided an update on the Hermit’s Peak Fire in San Miguel, New Mexico. The fire has now burned 314,750 acres and is 50% contained. There are 1,825 residents under mandatory evacuation orders and 25,737 under voluntary evacuation orders. There are 3,450 houses under threat, 22 houses and 38 structures were damaged, and 396 houses and 365 structures were destroyed. In addition, there were 58 people injured. The report is available at FEMA.