Natural Hazards Monitoring - 1 June 2022

Severe Weather

Brazil (Update)

On 1 June, the Brazil Ministry of Regional Development reported that due to persistent heavy rains that affected the states of Pernambuco and Alagoas, the cities of Jequiá da Praia, Coqueiro Seco, and Lagoa da Canoa in Alagoas are now under a state of emergency along with 24 other cities. The National Center for Risk and Disaster Management (CENAD per its acronym in Portuguese), has been coordinating the mobilization and distribution of humanitarian aid to the affected cities. According to media reports, in Recife, Pernambuco, 106 deaths were reported due to severe landslides in the area. More than 400 firefighters and soldiers continue the search and rescue efforts. The reports are available at: Brazil Ministry of Regional Development, Radio La Primerisima, and Diario Co Latino

Guatemala (Update)

On 1 June, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), reported between 31 May to 1 June, 7 incidents related to the weather season occurred affecting 9,533 people. Landslides were reported in Alta Verapaz and Baja Verapaz, structural collapses due to inclement weather occurred in Huehuetenango, strong winds were reported in Izabal, and 2 sinkholes and flooding occurred in Zacapa. During the 2022 Rainy Season, 30 people were sheltered in shelters in the departments of Alta Verapaz, Suchitepéquez, and Zacapa. In addition, on 31 May, CONRED reported that between 30-31 May, 18 incidents related to the weather season affected 33,696 people in the departments of Alta Verapaz, Baja Verapaz, Chiquimula, Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Quiché, Suchitepéquez, and Zacapa. The reports are available at: CONRED 1 and CONRED 2.

Mexico

On 31 May, the Mexico National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED per its acronym in Spanish), reported that Hurricane Agatha has weakened to a Low-Pressure system on the limits of Oaxaca and southern Veracruz. The storm is forecasted to bring continued heavy rains that could cause river and stream overflows, landslides, and floods in Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Quintana Roo, and Yucatan. According to a media report, the passage of Hurricane Agatha caused 11 deaths in Oaxaca and 33 people are missing. There are 75 municipalities in Oaxaca on maximum alerts and 294 municipalities in Oaxaca and Chiapas on orange alerts. The reports are available at: CENAPRED and Globovision

Wildfire

United States of America (Update)

On 1 June, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided an update on the Hermit’s Peak Fire in San Miguel, New Mexico. The fire has burned 315,627 acres and is 54% contained. There remain 1,262 residents under mandatory evacuation orders and 26,300 residents under voluntary evacuation orders. In total, 15,484 houses are threatened, 32 houses and 44 structures sustained damage, 400 houses and 384 structures were destroyed, and 74 people were injured. The report is available at: FEMA.