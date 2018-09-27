27 Sep 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 27, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 27 Sep 2018

Official Sources:

Severe Weather
Brazil

On 26 September 2018, the Rio Grande Do Sul Government in Brazil reported heavy rain, strong winds, and hail affecting 24 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil. The Civil Defense indicated 162 people were affected, seven families evacuated, and five families were left without homes in Dom Pedrito Municipality. In addition, in Lavras do Sul Municipality, 40 households were affected by heavy rain and hail and across the state, more than 160 homes were affected. The report is available in Portuguese at: Governo do Estado.

