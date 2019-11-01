Natural Disasters Monitoring - October 31, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Brazil

On 30 October 2019, the Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul State in Brazil, reported heavy rain occurred in the following municipalities: Bagé, Cachoeira do Sul, Canguçu, Dom Pedrito, Piratini, Sao Gabriel, Sao Pedro do Sul, Santa Maria, and Santana do Livramento where at least 5,000 people and 1,000 homes were affected due to heavy winds and hail that occurred in 72 hours. The most affected municipalities were: Dom Pedrito, Bagé, Santana do Livramento, Piratini, and Santa Maria due to an overflow of the Santa Maria and Dom Pedrito rivers (7.7 meters above normal level). The reports are available in Spanish at: Defesa Civil RS and Governo do RS.