Natural Disasters Monitoring - November 18, 2019

Official Sources:

Volcanic Activity

Ecuador

On 17 November 2019, the Ecuador Risk Management National Service (SNGRE), reported that the Sangay volcano in Morona Santiago Province, Ecuador generated column of ash and gas rising to 1km above the crater toward the south (Chimborazo, Cañar, and Azuay provinces) and the east. In addition, ash falls were dispersed in Macas City, Morona Santiago Province and surrounding cantons. The SNGR recommends citizens take the following preventative measures: protect their eyes, nose, and skin. The report is available in Spanish at: SNGRE.

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Brazil

On 18 November 2019, media reported heavy rain in Viana Municipality, Espiritu Santo State, Brazil, where at least 153 people evacuated and 81 people were left without homes. Overall, in the State of Espiritu Santo, 490 people were affected and 285 were forced to seek shelter. In addition, the following cities were severely affected: Vitória, Alegre, Vila Velha, Cariacica, Santa Leopoldina, Piuma, Domingos Martins, Marechal Floriano, and Bom Jesus do Norte. The report is available in Portuguese at: Globos Noticias.