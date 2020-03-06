Natural Disasters Monitoring - March 6, 2020

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Brazil (Update)

On 5 March 2020, the São Paulo Department of Civil Defense (DCSP) reported 32 deaths and 46 disappearances to date, caused by heavy rains that hit the Baixada Santista region of São Paulo State on Tuesday 3 March 2020. The deaths and disappearances occurred in the following municipalities: Guarujá (26 deaths and 41 missing), Santos (4 deaths and 4 missing), and São Vicente (2 deaths and 1 missing). In addition, there were another 55 persons have been displaced from Guarujá and Santos municipalities. The report is available in Portuguese at: DCSP.

Volcanic Activity

Mexico

On 6 March 2019, the National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED) reported that the Popocatépetl Volcano, located approximately 50 miles outside of Mexico City, registered 134 exhalations accompanied by ash and 1 explosion. Ash fall was dispersed towards the north-east. The report is available in Spanish at: CENAPRED.