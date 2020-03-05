Natural Disasters Monitoring - March 5, 2020

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Brazil (Update)

On 5 March 2020, the São Paulo Department of Civil Defense (DCSP) reported 28 deaths and 42 disappearances to date, caused by heavy rains that hit the Baixada Santista region of São Paulo State on Tuesday 3 March 2020. The deaths and disappearances occurred in the following municipalities: Guarujá (23 deaths and 36 missing), Santos (3 deaths and 5 missing) and São Vicente (2 deaths and 1 missing). To date, a total of 483 persons have been displaced from Guarujá (228), São Vicente (3), Santos (150), and Peruíbe (102). The report is available in Portuguese at: DCSP.