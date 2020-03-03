Natural Disasters Monitoring - March 3, 2020

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Brazil

On 3 March 2020, the Government of the State of Sao Paulo, Brazil, reported heavy rain and landslides affecting the municipalities of Santos, São Vicente, Guarujá in Sao Paulo where 12 deaths occurred and 46 people were missing due to the severe weather. In Guarujá Municipality, approximately 200 people lost their homes and water supply was affected due to floods. The report is available in Portuguese at: Governo de Sao Paulo.

Unofficial Sources:

Bolivia

On 3 March 2020, media reported heavy rains and the overflow of Ichilo river affecting 26 communities of Ichilo Province in Santa Cruz Department, Bolivia. To date, 785 families, 200 livestock, and 1,500 hectares of agricultural land were affected by flooding. The report is available in Spanish at: Boliviatv Noticias.

Dominican Republic

On 3 March 2020, media reported, heavy rains and flooding in Puerto Plata Province, Dominican Republic where several communities, households, and schools were affected. Several communities and sectors of San Felipe de Puerto Plata Province were left isolated due to floods. The most affected communities were the following: Dubeau (Los Callejones), La Viara, Playa Oeste, Nuevo Renacer (Aguas Negras), Barrio Haití, Las Mercedes, Barrio Puerto Rico, and Las Flores. The report is available in Spanish at: El Caribe Noticias.