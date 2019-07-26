26 Jul 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - July 24, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 24 Jul 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Drought

Costa Rica

On 23 July 2019, the federal government of Costa Rica declared a state of emergency in Guanacaste, Puntarenas, Alajuela, Cartago, and San Jose, due to a drought triggered by the abnormal rainfall patterns following the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). According to the National Institute of Meteorology (IMN), since November 2018, there has been a deficit in rainfall of up to 75% in Cartago, 47% in the Northern Pacific area, up to 48% in the Central Pacific area, and 10% in the Southern Pacific area. The report is available in Spanish at Gobierno de Costa Rica.

Severe weather

Brazil

On 24 July 2019, Recife Municipality reported heavy rain affecting Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil, stating that the accumulated rainfall in the last five days is equivalent to 20 days based on the historical average. According to media, the Pernambuco Fire Department indicates the storm has caused trees to fall, barriers to fail, and several flooding points throughout the city. In addition, there are nine deaths reported: two in Estrada do Passarinho, one in the Dois Unidos neighborhood, two in Águas Compridas, and four in Caetes, Abreu, and Lima. The reports are available in Portuguese at: Recife Prefeitura Da Cidade and RedeTV.

