Natural Disasters Monitoring - July 18, 2019

Severe Weather

Brazil (update)

On 17 July 2019, the City Hall of Salvador in Bahia Sate, Brazil, reported an update on the heavy rain situation in the village of Quati. The number of persons evacuated due to the partial breakage and overflow of the Quati dam increased by 1,750, bringing the total to 2,000 evacuees from Pedro Alexandre and Coronel João Sá municipalities. In addition, media reported that 14,400 people were affected in Coronel de Sa due to floods (population of about 17,000 inhabitants). The reports are available Portuguese at: Salvador Prefeitura and Globo Noticias.

Peru

On 17 July 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported low temperatures (below 0°C) in Obas District, Yarowilca Province, Huánuco Region, Peru, where several people suffered acute respiratory infections. To date, 856 people were affected and 714 hectares of agricultural land was damaged. Two deaths were reported. The report is available in Spanish at: COEN.