16 Jul 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - July 12, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 12 Jul 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather
Brazil
On 11 July 2019, the Civil Defense of Bahia Sate in Brazil reported heavy rain in the village of Quati, causing partial breakage and overflow of a dam due the water pressure. Media reported approximately 150 families who lived along the river in Coronel João Sá Municipality and 100 families from Pedro Alexandre Municipality were evacuated. The reports are available Portuguese at: Defesa Civil Bahia and Globo Noticias.

Tropical Storm Barry
United States of America and North-Central Gulf Coast
On 12 July 2019, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA) reported that Tropical Storm Barry is spreading across portions of southern Lousiana. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Intracoastal City to the town of Grand Isle. Dangerous storm surge and heavy rain and wind conditions are expected across the north-central Gulf Coast. The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported persons from Riverbend Nursing Home in Louisiana were evacuated and Plaquemines Medical Center is currently closed. The reports are available in English at: National Hurricane Center and FEMA Daily Operations Briefing.

Volcano
Peru
On 11 July 2019, the Peru Geophysical Institute (IGP) reported that the Sabancaya Volcano, located 70 kilometers northwest of Arequipa Department, generated explosions and ash columns above the crater dispersing more than 30 kilometers in radius toward the districts of Achoma, Yanque, Maca, Lari, Ichupampa, Coporaque, and Chivay. The complete report is available in Spanish at: IGP.

Wildfire
United States of America
On 11 July 2019, the Honolulu National Weather Service reported a wildfire in Maui's central valley. In addition, media reported the fire burned 1,200 hectares of land and thousands of persons in Maui were ordered to evacuate to other towns due to spread of the fire. On 11 July, three shelters housed approximately 500 persons. Two major roads and the Kahului airport were closed due to the smoke. The reports are available in English at: NWSHonolulu and The Guardian News.

