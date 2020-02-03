Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 30, 2020

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Brazil (update)

On 30 January 2020, the Civil Defense of Minas Gerais State in Brazil, updated its heavy rain report, a total of 44,929 people were evacuated (an increase of 33,929 from the last report on 27 January), 259 deaths were reported, and 11 people are missing due to floods. The report is available in Portuguese at: Minas Gerais Defesa Civil.

Paraguay

On 30 January 2020, the Paraguay National Emergency Secretariat (SEN) reported heavy rain affecting several neighborhoods is Asuncion City: Hípico, San Ramón, RC4, San Francisco, Puerto Unión, Cerrito/Lombardo, Caacupemí, Puerto Botánico, and Santa Lucía. In addition, heavy rain affected more than 200 families. SEN provided humanitarian assistance to families in Central and San Pedro departments. The report is available in Spanish at: SEN.

Volcano activity

Ecuador

On 29 January 2020, the Ecuador Risk Management National Service (SNGRE), reported that the Sangay volcano erupted and generated ash falls in the following towns of Riobamba Canton: San Juan, San Luis, Punín, Pungalá, Flores, Licto, and Calpi. The SNGRE has recommended people protect their eyes, nose, and skin. SNGRE provided emergency kits to affected communities. The report is available in Spanish at: SNGRE.

Unofficial Sources:

Cuba (update)

On 30 January 2020, media reported 300 households and several schools were affected in Granma Province, Cuba in the aftermath of the earthquake that occurred on 28 January in the Caribbean Sea to the south of Cuba. The report is available in Spanish at: CiberCuba Noticias.