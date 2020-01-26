Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 21, 2020

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Brazil

On 21 January 2020, the Government of the State of Espirito Santo, Brazil reported heavy rain affecting several municipalities of Espirito Santo over the weekend. In addition, in Vargem Alta Municipality, media reported, 400 people evacuated their homes due to the severe weather and 63 people sought shelter. In Alfredo Chaves and Iconha Municipalties, 6 deaths were reported due to floods. The reports are available in Portuguese at: GovernoES and O Globo Noticias.

Guatemala

On 20 January 2020, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED), reported heavy rain in the North, Caribbean, and Franja Transversal del Norte Regions in Guatemala causing floods in the municipalities of: Livingston, Izabal, Chahal, and Fray Bartolomé de las Casas (Alta Verapaz Department). Currently, there are 1,167 people in shelters, 3,613 people and 730 homes were affected, and 730 people suffered injuries. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Peru

On 21 January 2020, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported heavy rain and an overflow of the Pachitea river flooded several homes and agricultural land in Yuyapichis District, Puerto Inca Province, Huanuco Department, Peru, where 250 people and 60 homes were affected. The report is available in Spanish at: COEN.