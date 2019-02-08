Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 7, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Brazil

On 7 February 2019, the City Hall of Rio de Janerio, Brazil reported heavy rain and landslides caused five fatalities and flooded the following neighborhoods of the city of Rio de Janeiro: Lagoa-Barra, Itanhangá, Barra da Tijuca, and Pechincha. Six main roads are temporarily closed due to landslides and the storm caused 170 trees to fall throughout the city. The reports are available in Portuguese at: Prefeitura do Rio and Prefeitura.

Peru

On 7 February 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported heavy rain and an overflow of the Pomabamba river occurred in Pomabamba District, Ancash Department where 115 people were affected and 20 homes were left uninhabitable. A fatality was registered. Media reported that in Quequeña District, Arequipa Region, 200 families were affected due to floods. In addition, in the Province of Barranca, Lima Region, at least 1,000 homes were affected due to torrential rain. The reports are available in Spanish at: COEN, Ccorreo Noticias, and Andina Noticias.

Volcano

Guatemala

On 6 February 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated an average of 13 to 16 moderate explosions every hour, with ash columns at 4,700 meters above sea level dispersing towards the west, south-west, and east. Ash falls were registered in the following areas: Ceniza, Seca, Trinidad, Taniluyá, and Las Laja cliffsides. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.