Natural Disasters Monitoring - 4 April, 2022

Severe Weather

Brazil

On 2 April, the Brazil National Civil Defense (DCN per its acronym in Portuguese), reported heavy rains and extensive flooding in Rio de Janeiro. As of 3 April, 3 people were missing and 181 people were in shelters. As of 4 April, 10 confirmed deaths due to the flooding had been reported. The DCN has mobilized the Disaster Support Group (GADE per its acronym in Portuguese), to support the local Civil Defense teams in Rio de Janeiro. The reports are available at: DCN 1 and DCN 2.

Guatemala (Update)

On 1 April, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), reported that a total of 7,629 people have sheltered in designated cold weather centers since the temperatures dropped in November 2021. Thus far 4 people sheltered in one of 7 open shelters in the departments of Guatemala, Quetzaltenango, Quiché, Sololá, and Totonicapán during the month of April. The department of Guatemala has sheltered 964 people during this season, the most people sheltered in one department. The report is available at: CONRED.