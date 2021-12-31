Natural Disasters Monitoring - 29 December, 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Brazil

On 28 December, the Brazil Government of Bahia reported that due to heavy and persistent rainfall that began on 28 November in Bahia state 471,009 people have been affected of which 62,796 were displaced from their homes. To date, 21 people have died and 136 municipalities are under a State of Emergency. In total, 40 highways have been destroyed or damaged by the severe weather. The reports are available at: Government of Bahia and Juventud Rebelde.