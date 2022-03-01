Natural Disasters Monitoring - 28 February, 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Brazil (Update)

On 28 February, the Brazil National Civil Defense (DCN per its acronym in Portuguese) reported 231 deaths due to heavy rains and ongoing landslides in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro. In total, 876 people have been displaced and temporarily housed in 14 shelters, 24 people were rescued alive, and 5 people remain missing. According to a media report, the Federal Government of Brazil has authorized a credit of $479.8 million BRL to bolster civil protection and defense actions carried out by the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR) bringing the total budget of resources available to deal with the occurrence of natural disasters to $2.15 billion BRL. Resources will be allocated to municipalities and states that have requested aid from the MDR. The report is available at DCN and Diário News.

Guatemala (Update)

On 28 February, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish) reported between 26-27 February, 185 people were housed at cold weather centers in the departments of Guatemala, Quetzaltenango, Quiché, Sololá, Totonicapán, and Alta Verapaz due to the drop in temperatures. Since the beginning of the cold-weather season, 5,940 people have been provided with shelter; and have been provided with pure water, blankets, pillows, kitchen kits, family hygiene kits, cleaning kits, and family rations. The report is available at CONRED.

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 28 February, according to media reports, 1,410 people were affected in the department of Huila due to heavy rains since the beginning of 2022. In total, 2 houses were destroyed and 271 houses, 58 roads, 3 vehicular bridges, 2 pedestrian bridges, 9 aqueducts, 3 sewage systems, and 1 health center were damaged in 25 municipalities in Huila. In addition, flooding in the municipality of Cali in Valle del Cauca due to heavy rains affected at least 100 houses in 5 neighborhoods. The reports are available at: Caracol Radio and Infobae.