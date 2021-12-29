Natural Disasters Monitoring - 28 December, 2021

Severe Weather

Brazil (Update)

On 28 December, the Brazil Government of Bahia reported that new measures will be put in place to assist those who have been affected by the heavy rainfall in the state. Financial aid to affected families will be distributed along with 1,000 refrigerators that have been donated by the Electricity Company of the State of Bahia (COELBA as per its acronym in Portuguese). Humanitarian aid distribution will primarily focus on residents of the 11 cities in the Far South as the heavy rains have primarily impacted that region. According to media report, 20 people have died, 16,000 people were forced to evacuate, and 430,000 people have been affected. The reports are available at: Government of Bahia and Misiones Online.