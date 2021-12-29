Natural Disasters Monitoring - 27 December, 2021

Severe Weather

Brazil (Update)

On 26 December, Brazil Government of Bahia reported that due to persistent flooding and heavy rains in the state, 47 more municipalities were declared to be under a state of emergency. In total there are now 72 municipalities under a state of emergency in Bahia. The mobilization of all state agencies is being authorized to support actions in response to the disaster. There have been 18 confirmed deaths related to the heavy rains in Bahia to date. According to media report, 430,869 residents have been affected, 19,580 people have abandoned their houses of which 16,001 have lost their houses and have been sheltered in camps. In addition, 280 people were injured. Illheus in the southern coast of Bahia has been the most heavily impacted area. The reports are available at: Government of Bahia and La Voz.

Guatemala (Update)

On 23 December, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED as per its acronym in Spanish) reported that due to low temperatures in several areas of Guatemala, a total of 1,110 people have been housed in 9 shelters in the departments of Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, Quetzaltenango, Quiché, Sololá, and Totonicapán. Guatemala, Quiché, and Alta Verapaz have housed respectively, 608 people, 400 people, and 193 people; the greatest number of people housed due to low temperatures. The report is available at: CONRED.

Peru

On 23 December, the Peru National Civil Defense Institute (INDECI as per its acronym in Spanish) reported heavy rains in the district of Crucero affecting the communities of Callacachi, Ananza, and Quisipampa as well as the overflow of the Chakimayo River. According to Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN as per its acronym in Spanish) there are currently 35 houses and 85 people affected. In addition, damage to roads and farmland was reported. The report is available at: INDECI.