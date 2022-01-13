Natural Disasters Monitoring - 10 January, 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Brazil (Update)

On 7 January, the Brazil Government of Bahia provided an update to the effect of the heavy rainfall that has been ongoing since 28 November in the state of Bahia. There are currently 61,551 people who have been displaced, 520 people have been injured, 26 people have died, and 2 are missing. In total 850,325 people and 175 municipalities have been affected, 164 are under an emergency situation decree. According to media reports, heavy rainfall in the state of Minas Gerais on 9 January caused an emergency situation in 138 cities due to flooding, landslides, and damage to infrastructure. In the city of Capitólito, a landslide injured 32 people and caused 10 fatalities. Between the periods of October to January, 17,000 people were evacuated from their homes due to heavy rains. The reports are available at: Government of Bahia, El Nuevo Diario, and El Dia.

Guatemala (Update)

On 7 January, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), reported that due to the cold weather 2,155 people were sheltered since November; 474 people were sheltered in the month of January alone. There are shelters operating in the departments of Izabal (4), Quiché (2), Sololá (1), Totonicapán (1), Quetzaltenango (2), Guatemala (3), and Alta Verapaz (1). The report is available at: CONRED.

United States of America

On 10 December, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported that multiple days of snowfall, and rainfall have resulted in flooding in Washington and Oregon states. In total, 6 counties have reported that certain areas are inaccessible due to flooding impacting emergency response. There are currently 2 shelters open with 45 occupants and a Boil Water Advisory has been issued for Grays Harbor, Washington. The report is available at: FEMA.