National Roundtables of Consultation of Venezuelan Indigenous Peoples 2021: Guyana

The Regional Protection Sector, in coordination with the national sectors in Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Colombia, and the Working Group with Indigenous Peoples in Brazil, developed a strategy in 2021 to strengthen the response to protection risks faced by Venezuela's indigenous peoples in host countries.

In the case of Guyana, the National Roundtable was held between October 18 and 22, 2021 with delegates from the Warao indigenous people.