National Roundtables of Consultation of Venezuelan Indigenous Peoples 2021: Brazil

The Regional Protection Sector, in coordination with the national sectors in Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Colombia and the Working Group with Indigenous Peoples in Brazil, developed a strategy in 2021 to strengthen the response to protection risks faced by Venezuela's indigenous peoples in host countries.

In the case of Colombia, four roundtables were held in the following locations: Maicao (La Guajira), Arauca (Arauca), Tibú and Cúcuta (Norte de Santander). These exercises were carried out between October 4 and 8 and November 1 to 5, 2021.