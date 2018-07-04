04 Jul 2018

More Venezuelans relocated to other Brazilian states

Report
from Government of Brazil
Published on 03 Jul 2018 View Original

They set off from Roraima to Pernambuco, Paraíba, and Rio de Janeiro

Today (Jul. 3), three Brazilian cities are slated to welcome Venezuelan immigrants as part of a new stage in the relocation process. A total of 164 refugee applicants and immigrants are expected to set off from Boa Vista, capital city of Roraima state, north Brazil. They are to be resettled in Igarassu, Pernambuco; Conde, Paraíba; and Rio de Janeiro.

This is the first time these cities are receiving Venezuelan immigrants who accepted to take part in the relocation process. Conde is to welcome 45 people; Igarassu, 69; and Rio de Janeiro, 50.

Rio de Janeiro and Igarassu are the destination of families with children, adolescents, women who have come alone or pregnant. Most people heading for Conde are men and women aged 18–30, in addition to families.

By May 15, according to UN Brazil, 527 Venezuelans were sent to São Paulo, Manaus (Amazonas state), and Cuiabá (Mato Grosso). The move has been supported by the UN Agency or Refugees, the International Organization for Migration and the UN Population Fund.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.