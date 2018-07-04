More Venezuelans relocated to other Brazilian states

They set off from Roraima to Pernambuco, Paraíba, and Rio de Janeiro

Today (Jul. 3), three Brazilian cities are slated to welcome Venezuelan immigrants as part of a new stage in the relocation process. A total of 164 refugee applicants and immigrants are expected to set off from Boa Vista, capital city of Roraima state, north Brazil. They are to be resettled in Igarassu, Pernambuco; Conde, Paraíba; and Rio de Janeiro.

This is the first time these cities are receiving Venezuelan immigrants who accepted to take part in the relocation process. Conde is to welcome 45 people; Igarassu, 69; and Rio de Janeiro, 50.

Rio de Janeiro and Igarassu are the destination of families with children, adolescents, women who have come alone or pregnant. Most people heading for Conde are men and women aged 18–30, in addition to families.

By May 15, according to UN Brazil, 527 Venezuelans were sent to São Paulo, Manaus (Amazonas state), and Cuiabá (Mato Grosso). The move has been supported by the UN Agency or Refugees, the International Organization for Migration and the UN Population Fund.