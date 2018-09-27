Monthly Situation Overview III: Venezuelan asylum seekers and migrants living outside of shelters, Boa Vista City (August 2018) [EN/PT]

BACKGROUND

Since early 2015, Venezuelans have been leaving their country of origin due to social, economic and political turmoil. An estimated 75,5601 Venezuelan asylum seekers and migrants are currently in Brazil, of which 25,0002 are in the northern city of Boa Vista, capital of Roraima state.Throughout 2018 the rate of arrivals has increased, stretching the city’s capacity to provide access to basic services. As Venezuelan populations continue to arrive, there is a need for regularly updated, detailed information on their needs and vulnerabilities, particularly those living outside of shelters managed by humanitarian actors.

REACH, in support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and partners, is conducting regular area-based assessments to assist humanitarian planning and response. This report presents the results of the third assessment conducted in the city3 and aims to provide an update on vulnerabilities and priority needs of affected populations.

KEY FINDINGS

• As indicated in previous months, sustainable livelihood opportunities, as well as adequate employment conditions were reported by FGD participants as the main priority needs for Venezuelans living across the city.

• Migrants and asylum seekers reportedly have access to health and education basic services in Boa Vista city. However, Venezuelans indicated difficulties with vacancies in schools and health units as well as a perceived discrimination by host community members in these spaces.

• FGD participants reported a perception that the social unrest that occurred in Pacaraima on 18 August led to an increase in tensions with Brazilian host communities in Boa Vista.4 This includes a perceived increase in physical assault and intimidation by host community members against Venezuelan migrants and asylum seekers.

• Similarly, FGD participants perceived a decrease in the assistance offered by host community members to vulnerable populations living outside of shelters. Spaces for housing, sporadic donations of clothes and non-food items given for free by host community were less commonly reported in August. Reportedly, the humanitarian aid provided in August was limited to food donations provided primarily by religious entities as well as the government programme “Bolsa Familia”.5