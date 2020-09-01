Monthly Report - Roraima: Registration and sheltering - July 2020 [EN/PT]

Registration

PROGRES V4 SYSTEM

UNHCR uses two modules of the registration system in Brazil:

Individual module: collection of biometric data, protection needs and individualized details for each family member.

Family Entity: group data collection at the household level exceptionally used to analyze flows.

The COVID-19 emergency continued to impact the number of people registered by the UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency) in Roraima during the month of July. With the reduced interiorization and screening flows, the registration team focused on supporting Operation Welcome (Operação Acolhida, in Portuguese) to identify the most urgent vulnerable cases.

Sheltering

COOPERATION

UNHCR provides direct and indirect support to the Brazilian Ministry of Citizenship (MdC) in the management of 13 temporary shelters and one emergency space via its civil society partners and in coordination with the Brazilian Ministry of Defense.

UNHCR partner organizations such as the AVSI Foundation, the International Humanitarian Federation (FIHF), and the Fraternity Without Borders (FSF), have cooperation agreements with the Ministry of Citizenship to carry out the humanitarian management of the shelters together with the Armed Forces Humanitarian Logistics Task Force (TF).

The Military TF provides services related to infrastructure, safety, health, dental care and food provision.

Other organizations such as the Seventh-Day Adventist Church Humanitarian Agency (ADRA) and the Pirilampos Institute, both UNICEF partners, also develop WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) and child protection activities in several of the shelters.

The shelters have adopted some new dynamics in recent months. Due to the border closure and the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis, as well as due to Protection considerations, the occupation of shelters is currently below the average of 6,000 people. However, CwC efforts led by UNHCR are contributing to increase the number of PoCs living in spontaneous occupations to move into shelters.

The relocation of people from Embratel and other spontaneous occupation to the 13 de Setembro emergency space continued in the month of July, and this space is already working at half capacity. For data purposes the space will be included in the sheltering numbers, even though it is not categorized as a shelter, since it is a temporary emergency space that is part of the Spontaneous Occupations Emergency Plan of Operation Welcome.