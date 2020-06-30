Latin America & The Caribbean - Weekly Situation Update (22-28 June 2020) As of 29 June 2020

KEY FIGURES

2.4M CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN AS OF 28 JUNE

9.4% ECONOMIC CONTRACTION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN IN 2020

1.6M CASES OF DENGUE IN THE AMERICAS REGION AS OF JUNE 2020

Sources:

• IMF, PAHO

REGIONAL: COVID-19

Cases are referenced from PAHO/WHO 28 June COVID-19 Report - https://bit.ly/3fDCwwK

As of 28 June, PAHO/WHO report 2,442,838 cases and 110,957 deaths in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as 1,383,469 recovered cases.

LAC RECESSION DEEPER THAN EXPECTED

On 24 June, the IMF released its World Economic Update Outlook which forecasts a nearly double-digit recession – a contraction of 9.4 per cent – for Latin America and the Caribbean in 2020. The updated outlook for the region predicts a much deeper recession than the 5.2 per cent contraction originally anticipated in April, which already would have been the worst performance since 1980. The region’s two largest economies, Brazil and Mexico, will witness the worst contractions in the region, as the new forecast sees Mexico’s economy plummeting 10.5 per cent and Brazil’s declining by 9.1 per cent.

AMERICAS REGION SURPASSES 1 MILLION DENGUE CASES

According to PAHO, in the first five months of 2020, more than 1.6 million cases of dengue have been reported in the Americas, drawing attention to the need to continue eliminating mosquito vectors of disease amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Americas, most cases of dengue were registered in Brazil, with over one million cases, representing 65 per cent of total for the region. Other countries with significant numbers include Paraguay (218,798 cases), Bolivia (82,460 cases) and Colombia (54,192 cases). High dengue incidence rates were also reported in Central American countries such as Honduras, Mexico and Nicaragua. PAHO stresses that there is a crucial need to sustain efforts to address dengue in the Americas, urging countries to make the most effective use of available resources, as staff, equipment and supplies continue to be diverted to respond to COVID-19.